Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW): Price Now Near $373; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for PANW

Currently, PANW (Get Ratings)’s price is up $1.38 (0.37%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

Out of Computers stocks, PANW ranks 62nd in regards to today’s price percentage change.

PANW’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, PANW’s price is down $-2.65 (-0.7%) from the day prior. This is the 2nd day in a row PANW has seen its price head down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Palo Alto Networks Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.