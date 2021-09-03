Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (PK): Price Now Near $19.04; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for PK

Currently, PK (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.08 (-0.42%) from the hour prior. PK has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 20 and 50 hour changed directions on PK; they are now pointing down. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Restaraunts Hotels Motels stocks, PK ranks 27th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

PK’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, PK’s price is down $-0.12 (-0.63%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< PK: Daily RSI Analysis PK’s RSI now stands at 32.1429.

PK and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market