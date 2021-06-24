Paycom Software Inc (PAYC): Price Now Near $366.7; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for PAYC

At the time of this writing, PAYC (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-1.89 (-0.51%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

PAYC ranks 100th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Business Services stocks.

PAYC’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, PAYC’s price is up $1.57 (0.43%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on the daily timeframe, as PAYC has now gone up 8 of the past 10 days. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. Paycom Software Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.