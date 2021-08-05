Paysafe Ltd (PSFE): Price Up $0.08 (0.78)% Over Past Day, Up $0.02 (0.15)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for PSFE

Currently, PSFE (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.02 (0.15%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row PSFE has seen its price head up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

PSFE ranks 154th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Trading stocks.

PSFE’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, PSFE’s price is up $0.08 (0.78%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Paysafe Ltd’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< PSFE: Daily RSI Analysis For PSFE, its RSI is now at 8.6022.

PSFE and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

