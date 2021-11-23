PBF Energy Inc (PBF): Price Up $0.63 (4.85)% Over Past Day, Up $0.43 (3.27)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for PBF

At the time of this writing, PBF (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.43 (3.27%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that PBF has seen 2 straight up hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 50 hour moving average, resulting in them with price now being above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

Out of Petroleum and Natural Gas stocks, PBF ranks 52nd in regards to today’s price percentage change.

PBF’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, PBF’s price is up $0.63 (4.85%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that PBF has seen 2 straight up days. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 200 day moving average, resulting in them with price now being above it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows PBF’s price action over the past 90 days.

< PBF: Daily RSI Analysis PBF’s RSI now stands at 42.4242.

PBF and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading down.

