Pearson Plc (PSO): Price Now Near $12.19; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for PSO

At the time of this writing, PSO (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.04 (0.33%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as PSO has now gone down 8 of the past 10 hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 50 hour moving average has been crossed, with price now being above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

Out of Printing and Publishing stocks, PSO ranks 4th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

PSO’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, PSO’s price is up $0.04 (0.33%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move down. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows PSO’s price action over the past 90 days.