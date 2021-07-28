Pembina Pipeline Corp (PBA): Price Now Near $32.4; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for PBA

Currently, PBA (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.09 (-0.28%) from the hour prior. PBA has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 hour moving average, resulting in them with price now being below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

PBA ranks 41st in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Petroleum and Natural Gas stocks.

PBA’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, PBA’s price is down $-0.02 (-0.06%) from the day prior. PBA has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. Of note is that the 50 day changed directions on PBA; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows PBA’s price action over the past 90 days.

< PBA: Daily RSI Analysis PBA’s RSI now stands at 80.117.

PBA and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading up.

For PBA News Traders

Investors and traders in PBA may be particularly interested in the following story that came out in the past day:

Hostile takeover becomes friendly merger as Inter Pipeline OKs Brookfield deal

CHENG FENG CHIANG/iStock via Getty Images Inter Pipeline (IPPLF) says it will accept a C$8.6B hostile takeover offer from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP), one day after the collapse of a friendly deal with Pembina Pipeline (PBA). Brookfield sweetened its bid on July 15 to win over Inter Pipeline shareholders, while…

