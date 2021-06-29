PENTAIR plc (PNR): Price Now Near $67.14; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for PNR

Currently, PNR (Get Ratings)’s price is down $0 (0%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

PNR ranks 22nd in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Machinery stocks.

PNR’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, PNR’s price is up $0.4 (0.6%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on the daily timeframe, as PNR has now gone up 4 of the past 5 days. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 50 day moving average, resulting in them with price now being above it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows PNR’s price action over the past 90 days.