PENTAIR plc (PNR): Price Now Near $69.59; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for PNR

At the moment, PNR (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.48 (0.69%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 20 hour moving average has been crossed, so that price is now turning above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Machinery stocks, PNR ranks 22nd in regards to today’s price percentage change.

PNR’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, PNR’s price is up $0.08 (0.12%) from the day prior. This is the 2nd day in a row PNR has seen its price head up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. PENTAIR plc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.