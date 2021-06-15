Penumbra Inc (PEN): Price Now Near $274.81; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for PEN

At the time of this writing, PEN (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-2.59 (-0.94%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as PEN has now gone down 10 of the past 10 hours. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 50 hour changed directions on PEN; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

PEN ranks 118th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Medical Equipment stocks.

PEN’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, PEN’s price is down $-2.62 (-0.94%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that PEN has seen 2 straight down days. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 day timeframe. Of note is that the 50 day changed directions on PEN; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows PEN’s price action over the past 90 days.