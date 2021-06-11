PERRIGO Co plc (PRGO): Price Down $-0.79 (-1.62)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.14 (-0.29)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for PRGO

At the time of this writing, PRGO (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.14 (-0.29%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as PRGO has now gone down 4 of the past 5 hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

Out of Pharmaceutical Products stocks, PRGO ranks 257th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

PRGO’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, PRGO’s price is down $-0.79 (-1.62%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved up. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows PRGO’s price action over the past 90 days.