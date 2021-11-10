Phibro Animal Health Corp (PAHC): Price Down $0 (0)% Over Past Day, Down $0 (0)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for PAHC

At the moment, PAHC (Get Ratings)’s price is down $0 (0%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. If you’re a trader with a preference for rangebound markets, you may wish to note that there isn’t a clear trend on the 20, 50 and 100 hour timeframes. Of note is that the 20 hour changed directions on PAHC; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Pharmaceutical Products stocks, PAHC ranks 158th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

PAHC’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, PAHC’s price is down $0 (0%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. The chart below shows PAHC’s price action over the past 90 days.

< PAHC: Daily RSI Analysis PAHC’s RSI now stands at 30.

PAHC and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading down.

