Phillips 66 Partners Lp (PSXP): Price Down $-0.3 (-0.74)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.08 (-0.2)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for PSXP

At the moment, PSXP (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.08 (-0.2%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as PSXP has now gone down 4 of the past 5 hours. From a hourly perspective, the market looks fairly choppy; clear trends aren’t showing up on the 20, 50 and 100 hour timeframes. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

Out of Transportation stocks, PSXP ranks 78th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

PSXP’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, PSXP’s price is down $-0.3 (-0.74%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move up. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. Of note is that the 20 day changed directions on PSXP; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Phillips 66 Partners Lp’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.