Phillips 66 (PSX): Price Now Near $89.18; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for PSX

At the time of this writing, PSX (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.21 (-0.23%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that PSX has seen 2 straight down hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 20 hour moving average has been crossed, so that price is now turning below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

PSX ranks 96th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Petroleum and Natural Gas stocks.

PSX’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, PSX’s price is down $-0.54 (-0.6%) from the day prior. PSX has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 day timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the daily chart is that the 20 day moving average has been crossed, so that price is now turning below it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Phillips 66’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.