Pinduoduo Inc (PDD): Price Now Near $136.42; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for PDD

At the moment, PDD (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.7 (-0.51%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

PDD’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, PDD’s price is down $-0.65 (-0.47%) from the day prior. PDD has seen its price go down 8 out of the past 10 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Pinduoduo Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

For PDD News Traders

