Piper Sandler Comments on Rivian’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Rivian in a report issued on Sunday, December 5th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Potter forecasts that the electric vehicle automaker will earn ($17.13) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Rivian’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.39) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.55) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.47) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.37) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($5.78) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.39) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.48) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.48) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.70) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.73) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.19) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Rivian in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Rivian in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Rivian in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Rivian in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Rivian in a report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rivian presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 134.08.

Shares of RIVN stock opened at 122.12 on Wednesday. Rivian has a 12-month low of 95.20 and a 12-month high of 179.47.

In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough bought 2,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of 78.00 per share, for a total transaction of 191,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeff Baker bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 78.00 per share, for a total transaction of 1,560,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 171,025 shares of company stock valued at $13,339,950 in the last ninety days.

Rivian Company Profile

Rivian is an American electric vehicle automaker and automotive technology company founded in 2009. Rivian is building an electric sport utility vehicle and pickup truck on a “skateboard” platform that can support future vehicles or be adopted by other companies.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees