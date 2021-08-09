Plains All American Pipeline Lp (PAA): Price Now Near $9.5; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for PAA

At the moment, PAA (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.07 (-0.74%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as PAA has now gone down 4 of the past 5 hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

Out of Transportation stocks, PAA ranks 46th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

PAA’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, PAA’s price is down $-0.19 (-1.96%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 20 day timeframe. Of note is that the 100 day changed directions on PAA; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Plains All American Pipeline Lp’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< PAA: Daily RSI Analysis PAA’s RSI now stands at 45.7143.

PAA and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading down.

