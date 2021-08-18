Plexus Corp (PLXS): Price Now Near $88.19; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for PLXS

500 – Internal server error It’s been a feast for bulls operating on an hourly timeframe, as PLXS has now gone up 4 of the past 5 hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 100, 20, 200 and 50 hour moving averages, resulting in them so that price is now turning above them. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

PLXS ranks 22nd in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Electronic Equipment stocks.

PLXS’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, PLXS’s price is up $0.95 (1.09%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 day timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 day moving average, resulting in them so that price is now turning above it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows PLXS’s price action over the past 90 days.

< PLXS: Daily RSI Analysis For PLXS, its RSI is now at 65.6085.

PLXS and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

