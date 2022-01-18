PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc (PMVP): Price Now Near $17.46; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for PMVP

At the time of this writing, PMVP (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.14 (-0.8%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row PMVP has seen its price head down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 20 hour changed directions on PMVP; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

PMVP ranks 150th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Pharmaceutical Products stocks.

PMVP’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, PMVP’s price is down $-0.23 (-1.28%) from the day prior. PMVP has seen its price go down 8 out of the past 10 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< PMVP: Daily RSI Analysis PMVP’s RSI now stands at 44.358.

PMVP and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

