Polaris Inc (PII): Price Down $-0.45 (-0.34)% Over Past Day, Up $0.56 (0.42)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for PII

At the moment, PII (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.56 (0.42%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as PII has now gone down 8 of the past 10 hours. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 50 hour moving average, resulting in them with price now being above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

PII ranks 61st in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Automobiles and Trucks stocks.

PII’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, PII’s price is down $-0.45 (-0.34%) from the day prior. PII has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. From a daily perspective, the market looks fairly choppy; clear trends aren’t showing up on the 20, 50 and 100 day timeframes. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows PII’s price action over the past 90 days.

< PII: Daily RSI Analysis For PII, its RSI is now at 0.

PII and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading down.

