Portland General Electric Co (POR): Price Down $-0.03 (-0.06)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.32 (-0.65)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for POR

At the moment, POR (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.32 (-0.65%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

POR ranks 77th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Utilities stocks.

POR’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, POR’s price is down $-0.03 (-0.06%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 50 day moving average, resulting in them with price now being above it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Portland General Electric Co’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< POR: Daily RSI Analysis For POR, its RSI is now at 98.0263.

POR and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading up.

