Posco (PKX): Price Up $1.82 (2.45)% Over Past Day, Down $0 (0)% Over Past Hour

Currently, PKX (Get Ratings)’s price is down $0 (0%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 50 hour changed directions on PKX; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

PKX ranks 2nd in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Steel Works Etc stocks.

Currently, PKX’s price is up $1.82 (2.45%) from the day prior. PKX has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the daily chart is that the 20 day moving average has been crossed, with price now being above it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Posco’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< PKX: Daily RSI Analysis For PKX, its RSI is now at 100.

PKX and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

(LEAD) POSCO”s Q2 net jumps 18 times on robust demand

(ATTN: RECASTS throughout with details; ADDS photo) SEOUL, July 22 (Yonhap) — POSCO, the world”s fifth-largest steelmaker by output, said Thursday that its second-quarter net profit surged 18 times from a year earlier on robust demand amid the global

