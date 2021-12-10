PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) Major Shareholder Corporate Investors Vii L. H&F Sells 132,841,266 Shares

PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) major shareholder Corporate Investors Vii L. H&F sold 132,841,266 shares of PPD stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $6,309,960,135.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of PPD stock opened at $47.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.14 and its 200-day moving average is $46.59. PPD, Inc. has a one year low of $31.54 and a one year high of $47.41.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. PPD had a negative return on equity of 89.48% and a net margin of 6.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that PPD, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPD by 505.8% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,294,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,525 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PPD by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 568,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPD by 3.0% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 64,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPD by 9.4% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 236,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,087,000 after purchasing an additional 20,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of PPD by 41.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,264,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,175,000 after purchasing an additional 369,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PPD. Zacks Investment Research cut PPD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised PPD to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

PPD Company Profile

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

