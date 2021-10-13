Precigen Inc (PGEN): Price Now Near $4.6; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for PGEN

Currently, PGEN (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.06 (-1.18%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

PGEN ranks 288th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Business Services stocks.

PGEN’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, PGEN’s price is down $-0.07 (-1.39%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on the daily timeframe, as PGEN has now gone down 4 of the past 5 days. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. The chart below shows PGEN’s price action over the past 90 days.

< PGEN: Daily RSI Analysis PGEN’s RSI now stands at 28.5714.

PGEN and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

