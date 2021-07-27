Principal Financial Group Inc (PFG): Price Up $0.29 (0.46)% Over Past Day, Up $0.58 (0.92)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for PFG

At the moment, PFG (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.58 (0.92%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 20 hour moving average has been crossed, so that price is now turning above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Insurance stocks, PFG ranks 29th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

PFG’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, PFG’s price is up $0.29 (0.46%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on the daily timeframe, as PFG has now gone up 4 of the past 5 days. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the daily chart is that the 100 day moving average has been crossed, so that price is now turning above it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows PFG’s price action over the past 90 days.

< PFG: Daily RSI Analysis PFG’s RSI now stands at 100.

For PFG News Traders

News traders keeping an eye on PFG may find value in this recent story:

Why Principal Financial (PFG) is a Great Dividend Stock Right Now

Dividends are one of the best benefits to being a shareholder, but finding a great dividend stock is no easy task. Does Principal Financial (PFG) have what it takes? Let’s find out.

