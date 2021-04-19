Pvh Corp (PVH): Price Down $-1.58 (-1.49)% Over Past Day, Down $-1.31 (-1.24)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for PVH

At the time of this writing, PVH (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-1.31 (-1.24%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as PVH has now gone down 4 of the past 5 hours. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 100 and 200 hour changed directions on PVH; they are now pointing down. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

PVH’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, PVH’s price is down $-1.58 (-1.49%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on the daily timeframe, as PVH has now gone down 5 of the past 5 days. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. Of note is that the 20 day changed directions on PVH; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows PVH’s price action over the past 90 days.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market