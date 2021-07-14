Qualcomm Inc (QCOM): Price Up $2.48 (1.76)% Over Past Day, Down $-1.67 (-1.15)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for QCOM

Currently, QCOM (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-1.67 (-1.15%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on an hourly timeframe, as QCOM has now gone up 4 of the past 5 hours. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

Out of Electronic Equipment stocks, QCOM ranks 3rd in regards to today’s price percentage change.

QCOM’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, QCOM’s price is up $2.48 (1.76%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows QCOM’s price action over the past 90 days.

< QCOM: Daily RSI Analysis For QCOM, its RSI is now at 73.1809.

QCOM and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

For QCOM News Traders

Investors and traders in QCOM may be particularly interested in the following story that came out in the past day:

The U.S.-China Tech Conflict Front Line Goes Through Belgium

(Bloomberg) — The historic Belgian city of Leuven is known for its centuries-old university and as the headquarters of brewing giant Anheuser-Busch InBev NV. Less so as the location of a semiconductor research organization that is now the center of both political and industry attention.The Interuniversity Microelectronics Centre, or imec, may be Belgium’s best-kept secret, but it’s in global demand for its work on the future of computer chips, with applications in areas from genome sequencing t

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market