Qurate Retail Inc (QRTEA): Price Now Near $12.86; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for QRTEA

At the time of this writing, QRTEA (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.11 (0.86%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 20 hour changed directions on QRTEA; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

Out of Retail stocks, QRTEA ranks 89th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

QRTEA’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, QRTEA’s price is down $-0.03 (-0.23%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on the daily timeframe, as QRTEA has now gone down 4 of the past 5 days. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows QRTEA’s price action over the past 90 days.