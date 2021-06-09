Qurate Retail Inc (QRTEA): Price Up $0.08 (0.6)% Over Past Day, Up $0.03 (0.2)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for QRTEA

Currently, QRTEA (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.03 (0.2%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row QRTEA has seen its price head up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

QRTEA ranks 58th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Retail stocks.

QRTEA’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, QRTEA’s price is up $0.08 (0.6%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that QRTEA has seen 3 straight up days. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. Of note is that the 20 day changed directions on QRTEA; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows QRTEA’s price action over the past 90 days.