Realogy Holdings Corp (RLGY): Price Now Near $15.99; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for RLGY

Currently, RLGY (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.06 (-0.37%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as RLGY has now gone down 4 of the past 5 hours. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

RLGY ranks 25th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Real Estate stocks.

RLGY’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, RLGY’s price is down $-0.06 (-0.37%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on the daily timeframe, as RLGY has now gone down 4 of the past 5 days. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Realogy Holdings Corp’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< RLGY: Daily RSI Analysis RLGY’s RSI now stands at 50.

Note: RLGY and RSI appear to be diverging in terms of their respective trends, with RLGY declining at a faster rate than RSI.

