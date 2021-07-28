Regency Centers Corp (REG): Price Down $-0.72 (-1.1)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.14 (-0.22)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for REG

At the time of this writing, REG (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.14 (-0.22%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as REG has now gone down 4 of the past 5 hours. If you’re a trader with a preference for rangebound markets, you may wish to note that there isn’t a clear trend on the 20, 50 and 100 hour timeframes. Of note is that the 100 hour changed directions on REG; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

REG ranks 188th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Trading stocks.

REG’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, REG’s price is down $-0.72 (-1.1%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move up. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 50 day moving average, resulting in them so that price is now turning below it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows REG’s price action over the past 90 days.

< REG: Daily RSI Analysis REG’s RSI now stands at 33.3333.

REG and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading down.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market