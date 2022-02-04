Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes $57.54 Million Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,091,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $57,544,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.08% of General Motors as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GM. Savior LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 236.5% during the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 498 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the third quarter worth $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the third quarter worth $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 36.6% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 761 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 126.5% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 770 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GM shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their target price on General Motors from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their target price on General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on General Motors from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.17.

GM stock opened at $53.11 on Friday. General Motors has a twelve month low of $47.07 and a twelve month high of $67.21. The company has a market cap of $77.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.16. General Motors had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $33.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

In other General Motors news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 224,527 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total transaction of $14,450,557.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 14,191 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $923,124.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 263,317 shares of company stock worth $16,935,736. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About General Motors

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

Featured Article: How does new data get added to a blockchain?