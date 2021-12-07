REV Group Inc (REVG): Price Now Near $16.63; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for REVG

At the time of this writing, REVG (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.48 (2.97%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 100 hour moving average, resulting in them with price now being above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Automobiles and Trucks stocks, REVG ranks 31st in regards to today’s price percentage change.

REVG’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, REVG’s price is up $0.43 (2.66%) from the day prior. This is the 2nd day in a row REVG has seen its price head up. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 50 day moving average, resulting in them with price now being above it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. REV Group Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< REVG: Daily RSI Analysis REVG’s RSI now stands at 86.5854.

REVG and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

<500 - Internal server error