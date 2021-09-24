Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc (RBA): Price Down $-0.87 (-1.39)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.23 (-0.37)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for RBA

At the time of this writing, RBA (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.23 (-0.37%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as RBA has now gone down 5 of the past 5 hours. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

RBA’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, RBA’s price is down $-0.87 (-1.39%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move up. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. Of note is that the 20 day changed directions on RBA; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows RBA’s price action over the past 90 days.

< RBA: Daily RSI Analysis For RBA, its RSI is now at 61.5044.

RBA and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

For RBA News Traders

News traders keeping an eye on RBA may find value in this recent story:

Ritchie Bros. to host Inside Edge online construction panel on September 30

With U.S. medium earthmoving equipment prices up 38% year over year at Ritchie Bros., the company is diving into the data with industry experts to discuss what is driving this hot construction market in 2021. On Thursday, September 30, at 12 p.m. Pacific (3 p.m. Eastern) Ritchie Bros. will host an Inside Edge panel about the construction industry, covering OEM production delays, auction volumes & pricing, labor shortages, climate change, and more.

