Rite Aid Corp (RAD): Price Now Near $19.5; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for RAD

At the moment, RAD (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.29 (1.53%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that RAD has seen 2 straight up hours. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Retail stocks, RAD ranks 44th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

RAD’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, RAD’s price is up $0.32 (1.67%) from the day prior. This is the 3rd day in a row RAD has seen its price head up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows RAD’s price action over the past 90 days.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market