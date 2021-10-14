RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ): Price Now Near $14.7; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for RLJ

At the moment, RLJ (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.07 (-0.47%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 200 hour moving average has been crossed, so that price is now turning below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

RLJ ranks 131st in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Trading stocks.

RLJ’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, RLJ’s price is up $0.13 (0.89%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. RLJ Lodging Trust’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< RLJ: Daily RSI Analysis RLJ’s RSI now stands at 37.7778.

RLJ and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading down.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market