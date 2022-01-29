Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 2,758 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 13.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,422 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $14,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 96.2% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NOW. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $725.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $850.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $641.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $716.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $715.00 to $615.00 in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $694.07.

NYSE NOW opened at $561.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $603.09 and a 200-day moving average of $623.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $111.65 billion, a PE ratio of 514.75, a P/E/G ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.01. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $448.27 and a 52-week high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dennis Woodside bought 2,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $694.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,987,193.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 66 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $695.31, for a total transaction of $45,890.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,655 shares of company stock valued at $11,696,731 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

