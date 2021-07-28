Rocket Companies Inc (RKT): Price Up $0.2 (1.16)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.05 (-0.27)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for RKT

Currently, RKT (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.05 (-0.27%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

Out of Banking stocks, RKT ranks 65th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

RKT’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, RKT’s price is up $0.2 (1.16%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. Rocket Companies Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< RKT: Daily RSI Analysis For RKT, its RSI is now at 64.8649.

RKT and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

For RKT News Traders

Investors and traders in RKT may be particularly interested in the following story that came out in the past day:

Abraham, Fruchter & Twersky LLP Investigating Claims on Behalf of Investors of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

NEW YORK, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Abraham, Fruchter & Twersky LLP is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of Rocket Companies, Inc. (Rocket or the Company) for potential violations of the federal securities laws. Investors who purchased the Companys securities between February 25, 2021 and May 5, 2021, inclusive (the Class Period), are encouraged to contact the firm before August 30, 2021.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market