Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK): Price Down $-0.79 (-0.27)% Over Past Day, Up $1.5 (0.53)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for ROK

At the time of this writing, ROK (Get Ratings)’s price is up $1.5 (0.53%) from the hour prior. ROK has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 50 hour changed directions on ROK; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Measuring and Control Equipment stocks, ROK ranks 64th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

ROK’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, ROK’s price is down $-0.79 (-0.27%) from the day prior. ROK has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Rockwell Automation Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.