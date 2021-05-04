Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK): Price Now Near $259.65; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for ROK

At the time of this writing, ROK (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.28 (0.11%) from the hour prior. ROK has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

ROK ranks 44th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Measuring and Control Equipment stocks.

ROK’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, ROK’s price is down $-1.52 (-0.58%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on the daily timeframe, as ROK has now gone down 4 of the past 5 days. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the daily chart is that the 50 day moving average has been crossed, with price now being below it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows ROK’s price action over the past 90 days.

