Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 90,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $40,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 124.0% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 56 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $447.80 on Tuesday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $365.23 and a 52-week high of $505.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $475.90 and a 200 day moving average of $476.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $47.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.07.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ROP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $509.72.

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.00, for a total value of $474,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.37, for a total transaction of $234,185.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,159,185. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

