Ross Stores Inc (ROST): Price Up $0.59 (0.47)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.36 (-0.28)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for ROST

Currently, ROST (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.36 (-0.28%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as ROST has now gone down 4 of the past 5 hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

ROST ranks 35th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Retail stocks.

ROST’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, ROST’s price is up $0.59 (0.47%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on the daily timeframe, as ROST has now gone up 4 of the past 5 days. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. Of note is that the 50 day changed directions on ROST; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Ross Stores Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

For ROST, its RSI is now at 74.9038.

ROST and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

