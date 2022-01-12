Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Price Target to $63.00

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $73.00 to $63.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 0.80% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Smartsheet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smartsheet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Smartsheet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.29.

Shares of Smartsheet stock opened at $63.51 on Monday. Smartsheet has a 12-month low of $51.11 and a 12-month high of $85.65. The company has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.28 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.65.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $144.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.93 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 29.13% and a negative return on equity of 24.34%. Smartsheet’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Smartsheet will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Smartsheet news, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter bought 1,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.30 per share, for a total transaction of $103,389.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Andrew Lee Bennett sold 2,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $210,373.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 251,093 shares of company stock worth $19,112,930. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Smartsheet by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 786,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,878,000 after buying an additional 12,597 shares during the last quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Smartsheet by 897.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after buying an additional 43,099 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 110,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,973,000 after purchasing an additional 46,070 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $868,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,359,000. 86.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Further Reading: Does the discount rate affect the economy?