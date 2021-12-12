Royal Bank of Canada Raises Holdings in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,730 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 14.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,898 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. grew its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 2.5% during the second quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 282,941 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,951,000 after buying an additional 6,897 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 10.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 311,392 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,968,000 after buying an additional 30,415 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in AppFolio by 16.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,061 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in AppFolio by 4.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 206,242 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,122,000 after purchasing an additional 9,558 shares during the period. 46.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

APPF stock opened at $122.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $126.05 and a 200-day moving average of $130.80. AppFolio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.22 and a 12-month high of $186.59. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,033.83 and a beta of 1.04.

In other AppFolio news, CTO Jonathan Walker sold 801 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.71, for a total value of $98,290.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William R. Rauth III bought 72,859 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $130.87 per share, with a total value of $9,535,057.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 36.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software solutions. The firm caters to small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers the following solutions: AppFolio Property Manager, Tenant Screening Services, Maintenance Contact Center, Premium Leads, Tenant Debt Collections and MyCase.

