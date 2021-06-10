Royalty Pharma plc (RPRX): Price Now Near $46.3; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for RPRX

At the time of this writing, RPRX (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.1 (-0.22%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 hour moving average, resulting in them so that price is now turning below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

RPRX ranks 78th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Pharmaceutical Products stocks.

RPRX’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, RPRX’s price is up $0.31 (0.67%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move down. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Royalty Pharma plc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.