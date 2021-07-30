Royalty Pharma plc (RPRX): Price Up $0.08 (0.21)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.23 (-0.6)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for RPRX

At the moment, RPRX (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.23 (-0.6%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 20 hour moving average has been crossed, with price now being below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

Out of Pharmaceutical Products stocks, RPRX ranks 113th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

RPRX’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, RPRX’s price is up $0.08 (0.21%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on the daily timeframe, as RPRX has now gone down 4 of the past 5 days. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. The chart below shows RPRX’s price action over the past 90 days.

< RPRX: Daily RSI Analysis For RPRX, its RSI is now at 7.767.

RPRX and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading down.

