Safeguard Scientifics Inc (SFE): Price Down $-0.05 (-0.63)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.07 (-0.89)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for SFE

At the moment, SFE (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.07 (-0.89%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

SFE ranks 124th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Trading stocks.

SFE’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, SFE’s price is down $-0.05 (-0.63%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on the daily timeframe, as SFE has now gone up 8 of the past 10 days. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. Of note is that the 100 day changed directions on SFE; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Safeguard Scientifics Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.