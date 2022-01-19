Safestore Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Safestore Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SFSHF shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Safestore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Safestore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

SFSHF opened at $18.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.13. Safestore has a 1-year low of $10.52 and a 1-year high of $19.10.

About Safestore

Safestore Holdings plc is a self-storage company. It provides self-storage solutions and the sale of ancillary products, such as insurance and merchandise in both the UK and France. The company was founded by Frederic Vecchioli in 1998 and is headquartered in Borehamwood, the United Kingdom.

