Sage Therapeutics Inc (SAGE): Price Now Near $44.72; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for SAGE

Currently, SAGE (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.19 (-0.42%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as SAGE has now gone down 4 of the past 5 hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

SAGE ranks 258th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Pharmaceutical Products stocks.

SAGE’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, SAGE’s price is down $-0.54 (-1.19%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved up. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the daily chart is that the 20 and 50 day moving averages have been crossed, so that price is now turning below them. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. The chart below shows SAGE’s price action over the past 90 days.

< SAGE: Daily RSI Analysis SAGE’s RSI now stands at 75.8929.

SAGE and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading down.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market