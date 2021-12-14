Saia Inc (SAIA): Price Now Near $323.37; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for SAIA

Currently, SAIA (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-2.62 (-0.8%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Transportation stocks, SAIA ranks 98th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

SAIA’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, SAIA’s price is down $-2.25 (-0.69%) from the day prior. SAIA has seen its price go down 5 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Saia Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

SAIA and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

